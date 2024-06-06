Rain likely in Dhaka, 4 other divisions: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thundershowers in Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions over 24 hours, starting at 9:00am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely at most places in the Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions; at many places in Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions; at a few places in the Chattogram division; and at one or two places in the Khulna and Barishal divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls expected in some areas," said a met office update.

Day temperatures may fall slightly in the northern part of the country but remain nearly unchanged elsewhere. Night temperatures are expected to remain unchanged across Bangladesh. However, due to high moisture content, discomfort levels may persist.

Meanwhile, a mild heatwave is affecting Khulna division and the districts of Faridpur, Gopalganj, Pabna, Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Rangamati, Barishal, and Patuakhali, and it is likely to continue.

A trough of low pressure extends up to the Northwest Bay. The monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over the North Bay, according to the met office.

The country's highest temperature over the past 24 hours was recorded in Jashore at 37.6 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was in Tarash, Sirajganj, at 23 degrees Celsius. The highest rainfall, 93mm, was recorded in Joypurhat.