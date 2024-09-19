Air pollution
Thu Sep 19, 2024 07:43 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 07:44 PM

No permit for new brick kilns; 3,491 illegal ones to be shut down: environment adviser

Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 07:44 PM
Photo: Collected

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Water Resources, has announced that no new permits will be issued for brick kilns to prevent air pollution caused by them.

Furthermore, 3,491 brick kilns operating without environmental clearance will be shut down. All illegally constructed brick kilns in the Chattogram Hill Tracts regions will also be relocated.

She made these remarks during a meeting held at the Secretariat today, where officials from the Department of Environment and leaders of the Bangladesh Brick Manufacturing Owners Association (BBMOA) were present.

The discussion focused on eco-friendly brick production, modernisation of kilns, and reducing carbon emissions.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan expressed deep concern over the environmental impact of brick kilns, stating that constructing buildings is not enough if a livable environment for future generations cannot be ensured.

She further added that air pollution is reducing the average life expectancy by 5-7 years. Hence, no brick kilns will be allowed to operate without a licence and environmental clearance.

She also emphasised strict action against corruption within the Department of Environment.

