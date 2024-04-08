Dhaka’s air quality 4th worst in the world this morning

In the wake of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, with a significant exodus of residents leaving the capital for festive reunions, Dhaka's air quality remains alarmingly poor.

Dhaka today ranked fourth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, with an AQI score of 163 at 9:00am.

Despite the usual dip in vehicular traffic during the holiday season, the air in Dhaka was classified as "unhealthy" today, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI). This ranking places it behind only India's Delhi, Thailand's Chiang Mai, and Nepal's Kathmandu, which scored higher on the AQI with readings of 233, 187, and 172, respectively.

The AQI serves as a barometer for the health implications of the air we breathe, categorising air quality levels from "moderate" to "hazardous".

In Dhaka, the predominant pollutants include particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone. The city's struggle with air pollution is not seasonal but a year-round concern, with air quality typically worsening in winter and showing slight improvement during the monsoon months.

This persistent air pollution crisis is not unique to Dhaka; it reflects a global health emergency as highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO). Air pollution is a silent killer, responsible for an estimated seven million deaths annually worldwide, attributed mainly to stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

The high AQI reading, despite fewer vehicles on the road, underscores the complex and enduring nature of Dhaka's air pollution problem.