Work for waste to energy plant starts Jan: mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam today said construction work to set up a plant for turning waste into energy will start from January next year.

He shared this while visiting the project site at Amin Bazar today.

The mayor said through the implementation of DNCC's waste-to-power project, smart waste management will be ensured, waste will be converted into resources and an environment-friendly clean Dhaka will be developed.

"We have prepared and handed over 30 acres of land to China Machinery Engineering Corporation [CMEC], which has received the work of the project as per the contract. DNCC's waste-to-power project will begin in full swing from January. The company said it would take two years to complete the project after acquiring the land. The project will start generating electricity by 2026 and 42 megawatts of electricity will be produced every hour," he shared.

DNCC will supply 3,000 metric tonnes of waste to CMEC every day, he said.

Yao Wen, China's ambassador to Bangladesh also visited the site.