Wetlands to be mapped for conservation: environment minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said that the country's wetlands will be mapped within the next year to conserve them.

Coordinated efforts should be made with a view to determine the course of action for sustainable use of natural resources, he added.

The minister made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar organised by the Forest Department today, on the occasion of World Wetlands Day.

The environment minister said wetlands are a crucial part of the environment. They play an important role in protecting biodiversity, managing floods, and providing livelihoods.

The government has taken various effective steps to protect wetlands, he said.

The minister called upon everyone to help protect wetlands.

The special guests of the event were Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Dr Abdul Hamid, Director General, Department of Environment.

The event was chaired by Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury, chief conservator of Forests, Forest Department.