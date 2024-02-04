Environment
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Feb 4, 2024 06:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 06:25 PM

Most Viewed

Environment

Wetlands to be mapped for conservation: environment minister

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Feb 4, 2024 06:14 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 06:25 PM
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Photo: PID

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has said that the country's wetlands will be mapped within the next year to conserve them.

Coordinated efforts should be made with a view to determine the course of action for sustainable use of natural resources, he added.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The minister made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar organised by the Forest Department today, on the occasion of World Wetlands Day.

The environment minister said wetlands are a crucial part of the environment. They play an important role in protecting biodiversity, managing floods, and providing livelihoods.

The government has taken various effective steps to protect wetlands, he said.

The minister called upon everyone to help protect wetlands.

The special guests of the event were Dr Farhina Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Dr Abdul Hamid, Director General, Department of Environment.

The event was chaired by Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury, chief conservator of Forests, Forest Department.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

এবার মিয়ানমার থেকে গুলিবিদ্ধ ১০ জন পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে

বান্দরবানের নাইক্ষ্যংছড়ি সীমান্তের ওপারে মিয়ানমারে নিরাপত্তা বাহিনী ও বিদ্রোহীদের মধ্যে সংঘর্ষে আহত আরও ১০ জন পালিয়ে বাংলাদেশে এসেছেন। তাদেরকে উদ্ধার করে হাসপাতালে পাঠানো হয়েছে বলে জানিয়েছে পুলিশ।

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

জাবিতে ধর্ষণ: ছাত্রলীগ নেতা মোস্তাফিজসহ গ্রেপ্তার ৪ জন ৩ দিনের রিমান্ডে

৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification