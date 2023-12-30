Poachers shoot Asian openbill stork, a bird lover saves it

The bird was destined to die.

Shot by poachers, it was left on the ground to be eaten by cats and dogs.

However, a bird enthusiast Jahurul Islam, 33, luckily found the Asian openbill stork and took it to a nearby veterinary hospital. After treatment, now the bird is expected to survive.

The incident happened on Friday in Mogolbasa village in Kurigram where birds like Asian openbill and a variety of migratory birds visit every year during the winter.

Asian openbill's average body length is around 68-81cm, with a wingspan ranging from 147-149cm, and is abundant across Asia.

Jahirul today said the doctors told him that if the bird wasn't brought to the hospital immediately, it had no chance of survival.

"I am happy that I was at the right place at the right time. The doctors saved the bird's life. Now, I am taking care of it. I'll free the bird in the forest as soon as its wounds heal," he said.

Jahurul said each year during the winter bird poachers from outside areas roam freely around the village with guns to hunt birds.

"Hunting an endangered bird is illegal, and hunting it for fun is abhorrent. Every year, poachers roam freely and hunt birds here. What are the authorities doing?" asked Jahurul.

Abdar Ali, a local farmer in Mogolbasa village, said he saw two men from town hunting birds.

He said villagers are afraid to oppose their hunting as "they are from the town".

Kurigram Sadar Upazila Livestock Officer (UNO) Al Mamun told The Daily Star that the bird's survival was made possible by the prompt actions of Jahirul.

Provided with proper care, the bird is expected to fully recover in three to four days, he said.

Asked what actions they are taking against the bird poachers, he said his department will take immediate legal action if complaints are received.