Environment
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 15, 2024 08:39 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 08:43 PM

Most Viewed

Environment

Human chain protest plastic pollution at Kuakata beach

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 15, 2024 08:39 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 08:43 PM
Photo: Collected

To raise awareness on and combat plastic pollution, Nazrul Smriti Sangsad formed a human chain at Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali this afternoon.

Over a hundred members of the organisation officers and employees participated, emphasising the need to reduce the risk of disasters and build resilience to climate change in coastal regions.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Its Executive Director Shahabuddin Panna, journalist Zakir Hossain, Amtali Bakul Necha Women's College Principal Ferdousi Akter and others addressed the gathering, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

They also urged citizens and tourists to refrain from littering.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
রুশ রাষ্ট্রদূত
|বাংলাদেশ

তৃতীয় কোনো মুদ্রায় বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্যের আলোচনা চলছে: রুশ রাষ্ট্রদূত

তিনি বলেন, রাশিয়া তাদের নিজস্ব মুদ্রায় চীন ও ভারতের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্য করছে এবং বাংলাদেশ ও রাশিয়ার মধ্যে বাণিজ্যের জন্য এ ধরনের ব্যবস্থা চালু করা সম্ভব।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সরকার ব্যক্তি, গোষ্ঠী ও দুর্নীতিবাজদের স্বার্থরক্ষায় ব্যস্ত: বাম জোট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification