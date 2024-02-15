Human chain protest plastic pollution at Kuakata beach

To raise awareness on and combat plastic pollution, Nazrul Smriti Sangsad formed a human chain at Kuakata sea beach in Patuakhali this afternoon.

Over a hundred members of the organisation officers and employees participated, emphasising the need to reduce the risk of disasters and build resilience to climate change in coastal regions.

Its Executive Director Shahabuddin Panna, journalist Zakir Hossain, Amtali Bakul Necha Women's College Principal Ferdousi Akter and others addressed the gathering, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

They also urged citizens and tourists to refrain from littering.