Helpline 333-4 for environmental complaints launched

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has launched a helpline, "333-4", for environmental concerns and complaints.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury inaugurated the service at the conference room of the ministry today.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present on the occasion.

In addition to the helpline launch, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, and the ICT Division, to transform it into a smart ministry.

Dr Farzana Ahmed, secretary of the environment ministry, and Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, joint secretary (administration) of the ICT Division, signed the MoU.

The MoU aims to enhance government services, improve internal efficiency, and promote citizen engagement through digital initiatives. The collaboration with IT experts will expand the ministry's capabilities and facilitate a smoother transition into a digital ecosystem, said Saber.

As part of the initiative, e-tickets will be introduced for various attractions, including safari parks, under the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. Additionally, an ADP tracker will be implemented for annual development programs, monitoring progress and achievements.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be integrated into institutional memory preservation, planning, and policy development, reinforcing digital solutions for robust environmental impact assessment programmes.

The collaboration with AI programmes will strengthen enforcement activities for environmental quality and impact assessment, streamlining online issuance of environmental clearance certificates and process tracking.

The collaboration between the two ministries will lead to the formation of the first smart ministry, with citizens now able to call 333 and press 4 to lodge complaints related to environmental issues, research centers, forest conservation, and other services provided by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and its subordinate departments, said Palak.

Furthermore, citizens can report various environmental concerns such as water and air pollution, noise pollution, biodiversity loss, illegal deforestation, and tree cutting. The complaints will be forwarded to the relevant authorities through a dashboard, and officials will take necessary actions. Updates can be received via SMS or by calling 333, he added.