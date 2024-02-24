Govt to promote block bricks with incentives: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said that the government would introduce incentive packages to promote the production of environmentally-friendly block bricks.

Saber came up with the announcement during a media interaction following a meeting with officials from the Forest Department and the Department of Environment at Feni Circuit House today.

Brick kiln owners can be benefited from these incentives as part of the government's efforts to transition away from air-polluting and land-damaging brick kilns, he said.

The minister also emphasised the need for the designation of specific areas for waste recycling by municipalities.

Saber urged officials to take proactive measures to combat environmental pollution, including the prohibition of polythene use.

He stressed prompt actions in cases where environmental clearance is lacking and urged against delays in issuing such clearances.

Moreover, the minister underscored the need for the daily clearance of medical and municipal waste and instructed divisional forest officials to reclaim encroached forest land and initiate afforestation projects in urban and coastal regions.

Feni District Magistrate Shahina Akter chaired the event.