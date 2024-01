Four illegal brick kilns knocked down

A mobile court today demolished four illegal brick kilns and fined its owners Tk 32 lakh in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila.

Sultana Saleha Sumi, senior executive magistrate, conducted the drive in Basail and Baluchar unions, reports our Munshiganj correspondent.

Altaf Hossain, owner of Shamsuddin and Robila Bricks was fined Tk 8 lakh, while Oli Ahmed, owner of National Bricks, and Johnny Ahmed, owner of Mayer Doa Bricks, were fined Tk 7 lakh each. Owner of another brick kiln was fined Tk 10 lakh.