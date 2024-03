A mobile court in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila fined a former union parishad member for selling soil to brick kilns after cutting a hillock in Barabo village of Barishab union today.

Md Selim, 45, was fined Tk 1,70,000, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Kapasia Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Rifat Noor Mousumi, who led the drive, confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.