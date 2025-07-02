BELA calls for suspending 'destructive activities' under development project at JU

Students hold procession over tree-felling

The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) yesterday called for the immediate suspension of environmentally destructive activities under the "Further Development Project" at Jahangirnagar University (JU) until an eco-friendly master plan is adopted.

BELA also recommended that for the construction of the extended building of the Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences and other ongoing works, compensation plantations be arranged using the same tree species and in sufficient numbers to replace those already felled.

A letter addressing these concerns, signed by Supreme Court advocate and BELA member S Hassanul Banna, was sent to the education ministry, the JU vice-chancellor, and the dean of concerned faculty.

"Over the past 35 years, Jahangirnagar University -- home to diverse tree species, endangered wildlife, and known as the 'campus of migratory birds' -- has lost 40% of its water bodies and 26.5% of its tree cover," the letter stated, citing a study.

"The once-thriving wetlands that used to host guest birds are now almost devoid of them."

Referring to a report titled "More than fifty trees uprooted again at Jahangirnagar University" published at a national daily on June 30, the letter noted that over 50 trees -- mostly teak and some jackfruit -- were felled to construct an extended building for the Faculty of Mathematical and Physical Sciences.

"A university biodiversity assessment team had earlier warned that development at the site could destroy 2,055 plants from 28 species and completely eliminate the area's vegetation diversity index (2.38)," the letter added.

BELA also pointed out that the current development project, which received Tk 1,445.36 crore from ECNEC in 2017 -- nearly five times the original proposal in 2015 -- lacks an officially approved master plan.

"The project has proceeded without input from urban planners, the lake management committee, or the original planning committee, effectively discarding architect Mazharul Islam's master plan," the letter read.

It also recalled that on multiple occasions, student protests have forced the administration to pause similar construction efforts. Notably, on July 14, 2024, BELA, along with BAPA, TIB, BLAST, and MSF, jointly urged the Ministry of Education and JU authorities to halt environmentally harmful development on campus.

BELA urged that all such activities be suspended until a proper, environmentally sustainable master plan is developed and effective afforestation is carried out to restore lost biodiversity.

Meanwhile, JU students yesterday brought out a procession this afternoon, protesting the uprooting of 50 trees.

The procession, organised under the banner Jahangirnagar Bachao Andolon, started from the university's new administrative building and marched through several campus roads before concluding at the foot of the university's Shaheed Minar.

During a rally followed by the road march, students placed three key demands: an explanation for the tree felling despite a prior government order against it, a halt to all new construction until a comprehensive masterplan is formulated, and immediate steps to restore the university's damaged ecosystem.