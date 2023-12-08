Wasa Water ATM Booths: No longer a low-cost solution to drinking water

Water prices at Dhaka Wasa's water ATM booths have doubled recently, much to the dismay of residents.

They expressed concerns, saying the price hike is unjustifiable in the current economic scenario, as it now costs 80 paisa per litre instead of 40.

Fauzia Islam of Narinda area said the increased price has made it challenging for middle-class families like hers to afford the essential resource.

Due to the higher cost, those with low incomes, such as Hasnain Imtiaz of Paltan culvert road, have reduced their water use from 15 to 10 litres per day.

Daily water sales have also reduced significantly, by 15 percent, since the price was doubled on August 1, as many consumers have been compelled to reconsider their water consumption habits and have opted to use water at home after boiling for purification.

HM Akash, operator of Doyaganj-2 Water ATM Booth, said sales have dropped significantly since the price hike.

A similar situation was observed at booths in Gandaria, Bijoynagar, and Azimpur areas.

Dhaka Wasa, in partnership with US-based company Drinkwell, has been providing safe drinking water to residents through water ATM booths at a subsidised price since 2017.

A total of 243 operational water ATM booths are currently serving over 4 lakh registered customers in the capital. The service initially targeted low-income residents but now caters to all.

The project will run till 2026 and has plans to install 500 water ATM booths in Dhaka, with additional booths in Chattogram and Rajshahi cities.

While Dhaka Wasa supplies water to households through pipelines, many residents tend to avoid drinking it over concerns about its safety due to leaks and contamination.

Rameshwar Das, director of the Water ATM Booth Project, said the price adjustment aims to reduce subsidies and prevent water waste.

Despite Drinkwell covering the installation costs and operational expenses, Dhaka Wasa has faced challenges in maintaining the booths, leading to the need for a price increase, he added.

"The consumer numbers dipped in the first two months following the price hike. The regular customers, however, have returned since October. Hopefully all consumers will eventually resume availing the service," said Md Saddam Hossain Rony, assistant manager (operations and coordination) of Drinkwell.