Wildlife Olympiads to make students aware of wildlife: Saber Hossain

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said the government never wants to lose any more wildlife, and this is why it has been working to protect wildlife and biodiversity in the country.

He said Wildlife Olympiads are going to be organised across the country to grow awareness among students about the need to conserve wildlife and their habitats beyond textbooks and textbooks.

"Our environment is in danger today due to various reasons. From herds of wild elephants to birds and even sea creatures are facing threats," he told a press conference at Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka.

The press conference was held on the occasion of the inauguration of the Wildlife Olympiads to be organised for the first time with the slogan "Smart youth will save the forest".

Secondary and higher secondary students across the country have been encouraged to come forward towards the protection of wildlife and various ecosystems.

Saber Hossain said some 31 species of wildlife have disappeared from the country in the last hundred years.

Extinction of wildlife is disrupting the natural balance of nature, which is also adversely affecting humans, he said.

"Protecting wildlife and ecosystems has therefore become not only useful but imperative. Therefore, Wildlife Olympiads will play an important role in making people of all professions come forward and also make teenagers aware," he said.

The environment minister said this year district level Olympiad will be held in 64 venues with the participation of about several lakhs of students across the country.

All secondary, higher-secondary, technical, madrasah, or equivalent students from class VIII to XII in two categories can participate in this Olympiad in the school or college category, he said.

National level Olympiad will be organised in Dhaka with district level winners. Students can register from March 7, 2024 to May 10, 2024 at www.bfdwlo.org.

The district level Olympiad will be held from May 10 to July 10 this year.