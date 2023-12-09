Put more focus on renewable energy: speakers

Speakers at a "Human Demonstration" have demanded the government put more focus on renewable energy's development saying that the fossil fuel-based power plants are destroying the environment and violating human rights.

They also observed that the local population is suffering due to the acquisition of land for the establishment of power plants while the working labourers are also deprived of their human rights in various ways in these projects.

To mark International Human Rights Day 2023, the event was jointly organised by non-governmental development organization ISDE Bangladesh, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Youth Group, BWGED (Bangladesh Working Group for Ecology and Development, Clean (Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network) at the CRB premises in Chattogram today.

CAB central vice president SM Najer Hossain, Joint Secretary of District Social Entrepreneurship Council, Mohammad Jane Alam, CAB leaders Shaheen Chowdhury, Harun Gafur Bhuiyaa, Abu Hanif Noman, Tania Sultana, Mohammad Raihan, Niloy Biswas, and Abrarul Karim Nehal were present at the event.

The speakers demanded an end to human rights violations in the energy sector and the developing of renewable energy to be owned by local communities.

They said local landowners are being cheated by middlemen in acquisition. Many families are displaced due to illegal land acquisition and many, including farmers and fishermen, are forced to change their occupation which is a clear violation of human rights.

They alleged that the biggest example of violating the human rights of workers in the power sector was Chattogram Banskhali power plant.

The speakers also said that 50.4 percent of Bangladeshi women are engaged in domestic work and agriculture.

With only 2-4 percent of land owned by women, women's participation in power plant ownership, access to information and consultation is neglected, the speakers said.