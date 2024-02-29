Jatka conservation week to begin March 11

Jatka Conservation Week 2024 will be observed from March 11 to 17, aiming to create mass awareness about preserving hilsa fry to boost its production.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Taskforce Committee on Hilsa Resources Development held at the conference room of the Fisheries Department yesterday with Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman in the chair.

Like every year, various programmes will be taken on the occasion of Jatka Conservation Week, the minister said.

The programmes include publicity activities on the importance of preserving jatka and related laws in different places including different important fish landing centers in Dhaka, fish warehouses, and markets.

Besides, videos will be screened alongside arranging boat race, Hadudu, swimming and mobile courts drives will be conducted in hats, bazars and warehouses to raise awareness, said the minister.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman will inaugurate the Jatka Conservation Week 2024 in Chandpur Sadar Upazila on March 11, 2024.

Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Md Selim Uddin was present.