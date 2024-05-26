Cyclone Remal: WFP provides cash assistance to 30,000 families

Ahead of Cyclone Remal's anticipated landfall in the southern coastal regions of Bangladesh, the World Food Programme (WFP) dispatched cash assistance to families most at risk across Khulna and Barishal divisions.

A total of 30,000 families, or 150,000 people, in 11 upazilas spanning five districts -- Khulna, Satkhira, Barguna, Patuakhali, and Bhola -- received Tk5,000 (US$43) each earlier today, reads a press release.

The cash, facilitated through an MFS provider will aid families in preparing for and recovering from the impending storm.

With this assistance, families have been able to procure essential items such as food, medicines, and cattle feed.

Additionally, some have utilised the funds to reinforce their homes with ropes and arrange transportation for family members to safer locations.