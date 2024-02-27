Restoration of Kirtankhola’s natural flow demanded

Land grabbers put up a fence in the Kirtankhola in Barishal city’s Rasulpur area to occupy a portion of the river. Some of them have installed signs claiming the land to be theirs. Photo: Titu Das

Students and artists in Barishal have demanded that the natural flow of the Kirtankhola be restored.

They raised the demand on the last day of a four-day watercolour workshop, which took place at the riverside in Chadmari area this afternoon.

The programme, organised by Charukala Barishal, commenced at the library auditorium of District Shilpakala Academy, Barishal, on Friday, marking the 125th birth anniversary of poet Jibanananda Das.

A total of 50 students from various educational institutions in the districts and upazilas participated in the workshop.

Writer Tapankar Chakraborty and artists Jagannath Dey, Suvanankar Chakraborty, Bhanu Lal Dey, and Dipankar Chakraborty, among others, spoke at the certificate-giving ceremony.