Protecting Ganges river dolphins crucial for preserving ecosystem: minister

A Ganges river dolphin was found on the shores of a tributary of river Padma yesterday, in Louhojong of Munshiganj. It was apparently left by the shore after it was caught in fishermen's nets, and was later beaten to death by locals. Photo: Star

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury stated today that protecting the Ganges river dolphins is crucial for preserving the ecosystem of the country's rivers.

"The dolphin serves as a vital indicator of river health. Understanding the status of the dolphin population reflects the overall ecological well-being of the river," he said

He made the call at the inaugural session of the First International Conference on Management and Conservation of the Ganges River Dolphin held at a city hotel.

Addressing as chief guest, he said the inability of dolphins to thrive in river waters signals dangerous levels of water pollution, endangering the river ecosystem and aquatic life.

"Collective action and increased collaboration among all stakeholders is needed to tackle the diverse challenges facing this species," he urged.