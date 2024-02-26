HC stays leasing process of Mohadeo Balumahal

The High Court has stayed all the tender proceedings for leasing out the Balumahal (designated sand quarry) at Mohadeo river in Netrokona for a month.

Mohadeo stems from hilly areas of Meghalaya in India and enters Bangladesh through Kalmakanda upazila of Netrakona. Rural areas including local markets, mosque, temples and arable lands have been severely damaged due to the sand mining in this river.

On Sunday, the HC also directed the Bangladesh Inland Water Development Authority to conduct a hydrographic survey on the river and to submit the report though the deputy commissioner of Netrokona.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order following a petition filed by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association.

According to the petition, Netrokona district administration floated fresh tenders on January 28 this year for leasing out the Balumahal of Mohadeo River in violation of the Balumahal and Mati Byabosthapana Ain, 2010.

On June 13, 2022, following a writ petition filed by Bela, the HC issued a rule asking the authorities of government to explain why their failure to protect Mohadeo River and its adjacent homesteads, local markets, arable lands and religious sites exposed should not be declared illegal and against the interest of people.

It also directed the authorities concerned to submit an assessment report on the river's condition soon.