Rising temperatures pose a threat to maternal, reproductive health: study

Rising global temperatures pose a severe threat to maternal and reproductive health by increasing the risks of pregnancy complications and losses, according to a new study.

The study also highlights how climate change makes the planet increasingly uninhabitable, accelerating ocean warming, and driving rainforests to collapse.

Prepared by three climate research organisations -- Future Earth, the Earth League, and the World Climate Research Programme -- this annual report was launched today on their websites.

The report features key findings from the most significant climate research conducted over the past 18 months, along with actionable policy recommendations.

Aimed at informing global decision-making, the report urges negotiators to incorporate these findings as they update their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which are due by early 2025.

Reflecting the collective expertise of over 80 distinguished researchers from 45 countries worldwide, this year's report sheds light on the extensive impacts of climate change, which threaten to reverse decades of progress in maternal and reproductive health, intensify extreme and costly El Niño effects, and endanger one of our most critical natural carbon sinks, among other pressing climate concerns.

Research conducted across 33 countries in South and Central America, Asia, and Africa estimates that extreme weather events may cause over 107,000 pregnancy losses each year in these regions.

The report also highlights increased risks for women with lower income and education levels.

Explaining the adverse impact on pregnant women, public health expert Dr Abu Jamil Faisel said that global temperature rises contribute to increased salinity, particularly in coastal areas.

"Due to rising salinity levels, blood pressure in pregnant women increases, leading to a higher rate of abortions in the country, which directly impacts reproductive health," he said.

Faisel, also the president of Public Health Association of Bangladesh, pointed out that women are experiencing menstrual issues and skin problems due to salinity in coastal areas, urging the government to act promptly to address these issues.

Synthesising climate science, the report emphasises policy implications that can guide negotiations at COP29 and beyond, shaping policies through 2025 and beyond.

"This report confirms that the world faces planetary-scale challenges, from rising methane emissions to the vulnerability of critical infrastructure. It shows that increasing heat, ocean instability, and potential tipping points in the Amazon Rainforest could push parts of our planet beyond habitable limits," said Prof Johan Rockström, co-chair of The Earth League.

Yet, it also offers clear pathways and solutions, demonstrating that with urgent, decisive action, unmanageable outcomes can be averted, he added.

In preparation for COP29, scientists are once again equipping policymakers and leaders with scientific insights that carry clear policy implications for developing comprehensive mitigation and adaptation strategies.

The report urges policymakers at COP29 to consider these findings as they update their NDCs, due in early 2025, and to elevate these insights in negotiations, particularly regarding the critical issue of climate finance.