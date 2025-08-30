First look at Ryan Gosling in ‘Starfighter’ sparks Star Wars nostalgia

Ryan Gosling is set to make his mark in a galaxy far, far away. Filmmaker Shawn Levy has begun production in the UK on Lucasfilm's latest venture, "Starfighter." The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Amy Adams, Aaron Pierre of "Rebel Ridge", Flynn Gray of "Wednesday", Simon Bird of "The Inbetweeners", Jamael Westman of "Good Grief", and Daniel Ings of "The Gentlemen."

Also joining the lineup are Matt Smith and Mia Goth. The screenplay has been penned by Jonathan Tropper, known for "The Adam Project", while Levy produces alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

To mark the start of filming, Lucasfilm unveiled a first-look image that has already sent waves of excitement across the Star Wars fandom. The still shows Gosling and Gray beside a landspeeder strongly reminiscent of Luke Skywalker's vehicle from 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope."

According to earlier revelations at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, "Starfighter" is set five years after the events of "Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker." While that film concluded the Skywalker saga, this new entry promises a fresh narrative. Lucasfilm has emphasised that "Starfighter" will present "an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars." Though plot details remain closely guarded, the prominence of Gray in the promotional material hints at a pivotal role alongside Gosling.

The film is slated for release on May 28, 2027. It will follow one year after "The Mandalorian and Grogu", scheduled for 2026, which will mark the franchise's first theatrical return since "The Rise of Skywalker." Gosling also serves as executive producer, alongside Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen.

With Levy directing, a fresh cast at his side, and Gosling stepping into uncharted territory within the Star Wars universe, "Starfighter" looks poised to usher in a new chapter for the beloved saga — one that blends nostalgia with the promise of discovery.