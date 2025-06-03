UK rapper Surya Sen enlivens Dhaka with dual debut sets

During his first-ever trip to Dhaka last week, British-Bengali electronic producer, songwriter, and rapper Surya Sen took time out to invigorate stages with his breakout single "Buccho Ni Ba Bhai" at not one but two back-to-back debut shows in the country. This genre-hopping artiste, based in North London, brought some great UK garage, hip-hop, and house music to the table, both old and new.

Surya's maiden show took place on May 30 under the banner of Bhai Bhai Productions, a well-known music and production house that has organised some of the boldest electronic events in the city. Less than 24 hours later, on May 31, Surya returned to the stage for a morning show debut, courtesy of Breakfast Club Dhaka — a relatively new yet wildly popular platform where music enthusiasts gather early in the day for caffeine-fuelled rave experiences and soulful music. He was joined by Readhwano, a well-established and dynamic DJ and artiste who has been steadily making waves across Southeast Asia's underground scene with sets that blend rhythm, emotion, and a strong sense of community.

Photo: Roudro Sakib Karim

The contrast between the two music shows was striking. Surya entertained the crowd at Bhai Bhai, his debut show in the evening, with pounding basslines, diasporic storytelling through his rap, and a bit of DJ-ing. On the other hand, his Breakfast Club performance took a more intimate turn, consisting of some of his favourite jazz grooves and rhythms, giving people the chance to experience two different sides of his skill set.

Shoulder to shoulder with him, Readhwano delivered an incredibly infectious, refined, and soulful sunrise session with his house and deep grooves, complete with bottomless coffee, feel-good community vibes; a set that turned a mellow morning into something transcendent, each beat drawn for the crowd to have a shared and elevated experience.

When asked about his experience performing for the people of Dhaka for the first time, Surya excitedly shared, "Unbelievable! The people of Dhaka seem to love house and garage music, and those genres are my favourite to perform. Along with that, I wanted to introduce some of my drum and bass songs, which I think went down well."

Readhwano | Photo: Ziaus Shams

"Moreover, the crowd's response was electric, with many singing along to 'Buccho Ni Ba Bhai'. Though I was initially a bit nervous, the crowd's energy quickly put me at ease, making both shows feel like shared musical journeys."

"Playing a DJ set at 11am for Breakfast Club, along with rapping, was both a unique experience and an interesting experiment. I got to play further soulful music. It's been awesome to see most of the audience dance. I absolutely love how much the music scene has developed in Dhaka. I am grateful to Bhai Bhai and Breakfast Club for the hospitality," shared Surya.

Surya Sen is currently known as one of the UK's most exciting and talented up-and-coming artistes. He obtained help in strengthening his reputation as a refreshing talent with support from Radio 1, Radio 6, and the BBC Asian Network, as well as features in Mixmag, NME, The Guardian, Clash Magazine, and several other publications. Surya's debut mixtape received glowing reviews from NME and Clash and was also nominated for Best Mixtape/EP at the AIM Awards 2022.

Photo: Ziaus Shams

Away from the studio, Surya is steadily carving out a tangible presence among music lovers. His performances at Reading and Leeds, Glastonbury, Great Escape, Dot-to-Dot, Dialled In Festival, Defected, Mixmag, and All Points East, as well as opening for Barry Cant Swim, Joy Anonymous, and Mafro, have given people their first glimpses of his creativity.

The musician was always a huge fan of hip-hop, which worked as inspiration for him to begin his musical journey. "As a teenager, I got my first sampler and experimented with making music. Eventually, I decided to rap over the music I was making and haven't looked back since! I also have always happened to be a fan of dance music, so combining the two came pretty naturally to me."

Photo: Famil Faiza

"Being from London and having lived there all my life, I grew up listening to a lot of UK grime as well as East Coast hip-hop, through which I discovered artistes like MF Doom, Nas, Kid Cudi, and many others. From a dance music perspective, musicians like Disclosure, Fatboy Slim, and Kerri Chandler have also been my major influences," Surya further added.

In response to the question, "What makes a Surya Sen track stand out, and how would it sound to someone who's never heard his music before?" the artiste explained, "If it isn't bumping, then it isn't Surya Sen... Bumping beats with UK rap vocals are bound to make you dance!"

Surya is currently in the middle of crafting his next album, with plans to drop it this summer.