Nancy teams up with daughter Rodela for their first duet

Renowned Bangladeshi singer Nazmun Munira Nancy has teamed up with her daughter Marzia Bushra Rodela for the first time to sing a duet.

The mother-daughter duo has lent their voices to the emotional, sad-romantic track titled "Keno", written by Faisal Rabbikin, composed and arranged by Prottoy Khan, with the music video directed by Rodela herself.

The song, which marks Rodela's official entry into the music scene alongside her mother, will be released today on Rodela's official YouTube channel.

Speaking about the collaboration, Nancy told the media, "This is the first time I've sung a duet with my daughter. Naturally, I'm excited, proud, and delighted. Initially, I was supposed to sing it solo, but then thought—why not include Rodela? We tried it and it felt great."

Rodela added, "It was quite a bold step for me, considering how much people love my mother's voice. Her singing style is truly unique. With her encouragement and support, I gave it my best."

Although this is their first time singing together, it's not the first time they've collaborated in a music project. In February, Rodela appeared as a model in Nancy's song "Tomari Achi", and she also directed the video for "Preme Pora", another track sung by Nancy.

Nancy, in turn, has performed Rodela's song "Rajkumar" during a live Facebook session and on stage.