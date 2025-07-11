Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jul 11, 2025 02:39 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 02:48 PM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

Nancy teams up with daughter Rodela for their first duet

Fri Jul 11, 2025 02:39 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 02:48 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Jul 11, 2025 02:39 PM Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 02:48 PM
Nancy teams up with daughter Rodela for their first duet
Photo: Collected

Renowned Bangladeshi singer Nazmun Munira Nancy has teamed up with her daughter Marzia Bushra Rodela for the first time to sing a duet. 

The mother-daughter duo has lent their voices to the emotional, sad-romantic track titled "Keno", written by Faisal Rabbikin, composed and arranged by Prottoy Khan, with the music video directed by Rodela herself.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The song, which marks Rodela's official entry into the music scene alongside her mother, will be released today on Rodela's official YouTube channel. 

Speaking about the collaboration, Nancy told the media, "This is the first time I've sung a duet with my daughter. Naturally, I'm excited, proud, and delighted. Initially, I was supposed to sing it solo, but then thought—why not include Rodela? We tried it and it felt great."

Rodela added, "It was quite a bold step for me, considering how much people love my mother's voice. Her singing style is truly unique. With her encouragement and support, I gave it my best."

Hailee Steinfeld to star opposite Miles Teller in upcoming Olympic drama
Read more

Hailee Steinfeld to star opposite Miles Teller in upcoming Olympic drama

Although this is their first time singing together, it's not the first time they've collaborated in a music project. In February, Rodela appeared as a model in Nancy's song "Tomari Achi", and she also directed the video for "Preme Pora", another track sung by Nancy. 

Nancy, in turn, has performed Rodela's song "Rajkumar" during a live Facebook session and on stage.

Related topic:
Bangladeshi singerNazmun Munira NancydaughterMarzia Bushra Rodeladuet
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nancy’s daughter Rodela set to release latest single ‘Okaron’

Nancy’s daughter Rodela set to release latest single ‘Okaron’

3m ago
Arnob to perform at Kolkata concert hosted by Sourendro-Soumyojit

Arnob to perform at Kolkata concert hosted by Sourendro-Soumyojit

1y ago
Double Murder in city

Double murder in city again

7y ago
How fatherhood can change you

A father’s letter to his unborn daughter

3y ago

Man, daughter found dead in septic tank in Khulna

9y ago
|বাণিজ্য

৭ বছরে ওষুধ রপ্তানি বেড়েছে দ্বিগুণেরও বেশি

শিল্প সংশ্লিষ্টরা জানিয়েছে, বাংলাদেশি ওষুধ উৎপাদনকারীরা নতুন ও উদীয়মান বাজারে প্রবেশ করায় রপ্তানির এই অগ্রগতি অব্যাহত থাকবে।

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

শেরপুর সীমান্ত দিয়ে ১০ জনকে ‘পুশ ইন’

৩১ মিনিট আগে