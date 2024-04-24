From quiet neighbourhood to bustling food hub

About a decade ago, very few people were seen roaming around Kazir Dewri's Stadiumpara in Chattogram city.

Once a quiet deserted neighbourhood, the place is now bustling with food stalls and people engaged in lively conversations. This transformation took place over the last couple of years, as numerous carts, restaurants and tea stalls have been set up in the area.

However, the main source of life for this place has been its Mukta Mancha, located at the heart of Stadiumpara.

Being close to MA Aziz Stadium, children often visit the spot to play in the outer stadium during afternoons, and cheer teams while enjoying games in the evenings.

Visitors of the scenic CRB area also swing by this place to enjoy a cup of tea with snacks on holidays and weekends. Hundreds gather around this place from evening till midnight, enjoying the creamy malai tea, Ratan's special peyaju (fritters), fresh fruit juices, and fuchkas on the roadside.

Visitors of the scenic CRB area also swing by this place to enjoy a cup of tea with snacks on holidays and weekends.

Hundreds gather around this place from evening till midnight, enjoying the creamy malai tea, Ratan's special peyaju (fritters), fresh fruit juices, and fuchkas on the roadside.

During a recent visit to the area, this correspondent saw locals, mostly young ones, singing and performing at the Mukta Mancha, while others were busy with friends at the stalls. Foreigners, looking to explore local food, were also seen roaming the area.

"We gather here and catch-up over a cup of tea after work everyday. The malai tea and peyaju here are unbeatable while Royal Hat's Chicken Chap and parathas sometimes make it to our tables," said Ajmain Ullah, who was sitting at one of the tables with his friends Saer Bin Isfat and Ahtash Zakir.

At least 35 famous food chains, including Taqdeer, Rodela Bikel, Sakura Kebab, Darul Kebab, Red Chili, and Sub Zero, have set up stalls here, making it a hub for the youth, added Ajmain.

"About 200 dishes, including delicacies of Mexico, India and Thailand, are available in our restaurant," said Abdullah Al Mamun, owner of Taqdeer Restaurant.

Alongside local and continental dishes, Little Lobster, a restaurant enroute to CRB area, is a go-to pick for seafood lovers.

"Visitors can enjoy squids and octopus, crustaceans, and grilled fish here. It also has an amazing ambience," said Altaf Zakaria, who was visiting the restaurant with his wife Farhana Nasrin.

In absence of vehicles honking, this place a delight for those who prefer tranquility while the cultural performances at Mukta Mancha add to the vibrancy of the area, mentioned Farhana.

Among its numerous tea-stalls, one that stands out is Chakhor.

"About 1,000 cups of tea are sold here daily, alongside others snacks like biscuits, breads, and cakes," said its owner Md Anwar Hossain Rasel.

While the place has emerged as a preferred tourist location, the carts and stalls, set up occupying a significant portion of footpaths and roads, often lead to congestions.

The absence of parking spots further add to the menace.

"We enjoy the place no doubt, but it needs renovation. Properly set up stalls and parking spaces can help solve the issue of traffic jam," said Rabiul Hasan, a passerby.

"With strategic planning and collaborative initiatives between authorities and local businesses, Stadiumpara can become even more charming as a bustling yet pedestrian-friendly hub, ensuring the enjoyment and convenience of all who frequent its streets," said Sujoy Chowdhury, a local.