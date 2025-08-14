Google News Initiative launches course on AI in digital journalism in Bangladesh

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries worldwide, and journalism is no exception. From content creation to audience engagement, AI tools are becoming an integral part of newsrooms across the globe.

Now, journalists, media professionals and journalism students in Bangladesh have the chance to equip themselves with these emerging skills through a free online course offered under the Google News Initiative. The programme is designed to help participants prepare for the future of digital journalism and make the most of AI-driven tools in their work.

Organised for the first time in Bangladesh under the initiative of the Google News Initiative and managed by Prothom Alo, the program is titled 'Information Credibility and AI Literacy Training.'

The fully online course is structured into five modules totalling 10 hours. A total of 1,000 selected registrants will take part in the course for fee. Participants will receive a certificate upon successful completion of the course and evaluation.

Course module

The main goal of the initiative is to enhance skills in digital journalism. The course will focus on strengthening credibility of AI in information gathering, verification, analysis, and reporting, and on ensuring the maximum use of technology. AI tools, including NotebookLM, Gemini, and Pinpoint, along with journalism-related tools like research, reporting verification, and Google Trends, will be central to the training. The Google News Initiative (GNI) has funded and has fully designed the course.

Trainers

Under the supervision of GNI Master Trainer Aidila Razak, the course will be conducted by a team of Bangladeshi journalists, media professionals, and university faculty members. Trainers include: Dr. Saiful Alam Chowdhury, Associate Professor, University of Dhaka; Dr. Abdul Kabil Khan, Associate Professor, Daffodil International University; Maliha Tabassum, Assistant Professor, Bangladesh University of Professionals; Minhaj Anam, Fact-Checker, Digitally Rights; Mahfuz Mishu, Special Correspondent, Jamuna TV; Azad Baig, Digital Growth Editor, The Daily Star; Zyma Islam, Senior Reporter, The Daily Star; Ariful Islam Arman, Head of New Media Initiative, Dhaka Post: Shawkat Hossain, Head of Online, Prothom Alo; Rajib Ahmed, Head of Deep News, Prothom Alo; and A F M Khayrul Bashar, Senior Manager, Digital Business Department, Prothom Alo.

Daffodil International University is the strategic partner of the programme while academic partners include University of Chittagong, University of Barishal, Khulna University, North South University, and Bangladesh University of Professionals.

How to register

Anyone from any part of the country can register for this online course. Participants can select their preferred "course time" during registration. One can easily register for the course by visiting GNitrainingBD.com by 30 August 2025.