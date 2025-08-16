UIU CSE department hosts Project Show – Spring 2025

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at United International University (UIU) recently concluded its annual CSE "Project Show – Spring 2025", a hallmark event that showcases the institution's commitment to fostering innovation and practical learning among its students.

Held on August 4, this year's showcase featured over 400 projects spanning both software and hardware domains. The event provided students with a platform to present their semester-long efforts, demonstrating the skills, creativity, and knowledge they have developed throughout their academic journey.

Participants had the opportunity to showcase their problem-solving abilities and technical understanding directly to faculty members, who provided constructive feedback to help refine their work. Dedicated volunteers and organisers ensured the event ran smoothly, making it a memorable and inspiring experience for everyone involved. Events like these continue to inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and prepare students to excel in the ever-evolving world of technology.

Sumaya Sharmin Anika is a Campus Ambassador for The Daily Star from UIU.