Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar appointed as Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University

BRAC University's newly appointed VC Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar.

BRAC University has announced the appointment of Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar as its new Vice-Chancellor, effective from Sep 11, 2024.

Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar brings with him a distinguished career spanning over 38 years in education, research, and management consultancy. He previously served as the Director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at Dhaka University (DU). He is the President of the Asia Marketing Federation and holds a master's degree in Biochemistry from DU, an MBA from IBA, and a PhD in Marketing Systems from the University of New Brunswick, Canada and DU.

Dr Anwar's contributions to academia are marked by over 70 publications in national and international journals, and authorship of three seminal books on business management. His expertise encompasses marketing, strategic management, brand management, corporate social responsibility, and small and medium enterprise management. He is also the Founding Director of the Kotler Center for Marketing Excellence and a Chief Advisor to Bangladesh Brand Forum.

In his statement, Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar expressed his deep honour at assuming the role of BRACU's VC, saying, "I look forward to working with our dedicated faculty, staff, and students to build on the university's strong foundation and foster a vibrant learning environment that encourages innovation, critical thinking, and social responsibility."

Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, BRACU, said, "We are delighted to welcome Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar as the new Vice-Chancellor. With his extensive experience and visionary leadership, I am confident that he will guide our university towards new heights of academic excellence and innovation."

Dr Anwar's appointment is poised to further strengthen BRAC University's commitment to academic excellence and community engagement, underlining its role as a leader in higher education in Bangladesh.

