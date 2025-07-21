Dhanmondi Tutorial to discontinue all educational activities

In a notice issued to parents and guardians on July 21, the administration of Dhanmondi Tutorial announced its decision to discontinue all academic activities starting from the 2025–2026 academic year.

The notice reads, "This has been an incredibly difficult decision. Despite our best efforts and firm commitment, we have reached a point where continuing operations is no longer sustainable. We deeply regret the circumstances that have led to this outcome and sincerely appreciate your understanding."

As per the notice, Dhanmondi Tutorial has made arrangements with two English-medium schools—Excel Academy and Academia—to enrol its current students without charging any admission fees.

Founded in 1972, Dhanmondi Tutorial is a private, English-medium school located in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.