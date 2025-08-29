Sadi pledges to tackle students’ problems

GS candidate of Independent Student Unity panel tells Star

Al Sadi Bhuiyan, a candidate for general secretary from the Independent Student Unity panel in the upcoming Ducsu election, said his candidacy is driven by a sense of responsibility toward Dhaka University and its students.

In an interview with The Daily Star, the former president of the Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) said, "I left behind better career opportunities to contest this election out of responsibility to the university and its students."

He said he was elected cultural affairs secretary of Surja Sen Hall in the 2019 Ducsu polls "despite Chhatra League dominance".

"When I first came to campus, I was introduced to guestroom culture. I was beaten so badly that I had to be hospitalised. From then on, I wanted to change this culture. After being elected last time, I worked to reduce these practices in my hall."

As a journalist and student leader, Sadi said he has closely observed campus problems -- administrative hurdles, hall mismanagement, and security concerns for female students. "After being elected, I worked against the spread of narcotics, the practice of occupying hall seats after master's, the presence of outsiders, intimidation with weapons, and extortion. All these made me realise there is still much to be done," he said.

If elected GS, he said he would draw on his experience to tackle the problems students face. "I have always been with students, and I still am. I will reach out to newcomers, share my vision, listen to their dreams and problems, and work accordingly."

Sadi stressed the need for peaceful coexistence of all student organisations on campus and demanded a campus free from party dominance.

He praised the festive election atmosphere compared to previous years. "It feels like Eid on campus. Seniors and juniors are checking on each other, candidates are reaching out to voters, and even opponents are showing respect. The Shibir GS candidate gave me flowers, so did the JCD GS candidate," he said.

However, he criticised the government's decision to deploy the army on the polling day. Calling it "unjustified," Sadi said, "Dhaka University students are wise enough to decide what is good or bad. The army should safeguard national sovereignty, not patrol universities. Police are sufficient for security. If the administration does not reverse the decision, I will consider it has other political intentions."

Expressing concern, Sadi alleged, "A certain portion, like the fascist Awami forces, fears the students' mandate. Some in the administration know that the Ducsu election will make them accountable. That is why an effort is being made to thwart this election."

He also said that his campaign has little to no budget. "Even in the last election, I spent nothing. I want to show that victory is possible without posters and banners."

Sadi said his panel reflects true diversity. "We have candidates from the hills, from flood-hit northern regions, from coastal areas. If such a diverse group wins, then people from all corners of Bangladesh will win."