RU teachers observe 3hr work abstention demanding institutional benefits

Regular classes at the RU remained suspended for three hours

Teachers and employees of Rajshahi University went on work abstention for three hours today demanding reinstatement of quota for their dependents as an institutional benefit.

They also staged a sit-in programme in front of the university's administrative building from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

Due to the work abstention, regular classes at the RU remained suspended for three hours, although examinations of different departments were conducted.

Their demands also include elimination of all forms of discrimination, security for teachers, officers, and staff, renovation of teachers' quarters, and full implementation of all institutional benefits.

RU Officers' Association President Moktar Hossain said that they will observe a full-day strike tomorrow. During the period, all classes and administrative activities will remain suspended, he added.

He further said, "This is our logical demand. When institutional facilities are in place in universities across the country, why should RU remain deprived? The protest will continue until our demands are met."

He also said that in consideration of students' interests, examinations, electricity, water, transport, and medical services have been kept outside of the strike's purview. However, if the demands are not met soon, the executive committee will announce tougher programmes, he warned.

Professor Abdul Alim said, "Recently Jahangirnagar University has introduced new institutional facilities. We also want the same system to be implemented at Rajshahi University. The vice-chancellor has expressed interest in holding discussions, but no time has been announced yet. If the issue is not resolved through discussions, a full day work abstention will be observed from tomorrow."

Earlier on August 14, they observed a two-hour work abstention and gave the administration a two-day ultimatum. Later on August 16, during a view-exchange meeting, they placed an eight-point demand.