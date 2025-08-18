'Opposing July uprising': IU serves show-cause notices to 19 teachers

Probe committee identifies 61 individuals opposing student movement

Islamic University authorities have issued show-cause notices to 19 teachers after a probe committee identified them as "opposing" the July-August student uprising.

Confirming the move, Acting Registrar Md Manjurul Haque said, "A probe committee was formed to identify the teachers, officials, employees, and students who took a stance against the uprising."

"Nineteen teachers named in the report have been served notices asking why legal action should not be taken against them.," he said.

One such notice mentioned that during the uprising, the accused teachers allegedly intimidated students, made threats, behaved aggressively, chanted provocative slogans, and aided police in arrests and harassment.

The accused teachers have been directed to submit their replies in writing within 10 working days.

On March 16, the university formed a five-member committee to identify those who acted against the anti-discrimination student movement.

The committee was asked to submit its report to the vice chancellor within 60 working days.

Later, the deadline was extended, and the committee finally submitted its report on August 13, recommending action against 61 people, including 19 teachers, 11 officials and employees, and 31 students.