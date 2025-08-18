Campus
IU Correspondent
Mon Aug 18, 2025 04:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 04:46 PM

Most Viewed

Campus
Campus

'Opposing July uprising': IU serves show-cause notices to 19 teachers

Mon Aug 18, 2025 04:40 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 04:46 PM
Probe committee identifies 61 individuals opposing student movement
IU Correspondent
Mon Aug 18, 2025 04:40 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 18, 2025 04:46 PM
File photo

Islamic University authorities have issued show-cause notices to 19 teachers after a probe committee identified them as "opposing" the July-August student uprising.

Confirming the move, Acting Registrar Md Manjurul Haque said, "A probe committee was formed to identify the teachers, officials, employees, and students who took a stance against the uprising."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Nineteen teachers named in the report have been served notices asking why legal action should not be taken against them.," he said.

One such notice mentioned that during the uprising, the accused teachers allegedly intimidated students, made threats, behaved aggressively, chanted provocative slogans, and aided police in arrests and harassment.

The accused teachers have been directed to submit their replies in writing within 10 working days.

On March 16, the university formed a five-member committee to identify those who acted against the anti-discrimination student movement.

The committee was asked to submit its report to the vice chancellor within 60 working days.

Later, the deadline was extended, and the committee finally submitted its report on August 13, recommending action against 61 people, including 19 teachers, 11 officials and employees, and 31 students.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মানুষ আর কতভাবে মরবে!

তবে কি এই ছাপ্পান্ন হাজার বর্গমাইল, এই রক্তে ভেজা সবুজ প্রান্তর মৃত্যু উপত্যকাই থেকে যাবে?

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

মোদির ভারতে মুঘলরা ‘বিদেশি শত্রু’, ইতিহাসবিদ রিচার্ড ইটনের ‘প্রতিবাদ’

১২ মিনিট আগে