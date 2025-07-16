ISD scholarship unlocks access to international education

Despite growing aspirations among several talented Bangladeshi students to pursue international education, many still find it beyond their reach for financial reasons.

Higher tuition fees, additional costs, and the lack of availability of scholarships make it difficult for many students to access an international standard education.

International School Dhaka (ISD) wants to change this narrative. ISD is offering a breakthrough scholarship programme to meritorious candidates, allowing them to become a part of this excellent school and study in the world-class International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.

The scholarship gives students from the age of 11 to 17 a full waiver on admissions and up to a 90 percent discount on their school fees, based on their academic records. Students from any curriculum can apply and be considered for a scholarship based on their academic ability, leadership potential, and commitment to co-curricular activities.

As the world becomes more interconnected than ever, it is imperative that young people have a global mindset to succeed in multicultural settings, both in their academic and professional lives. Being a global citizen means going well beyond the confines of a classroom, and that is exactly where the ISD stands out.

A thriving multicultural community, ISD classrooms buzz with diversity as children of different nationalities, cultures, and backgrounds sit and learn together in an environment and under a curriculum that promotes empathy, open-mindedness and a truly global perspective.

Unlike traditional curricula, the International Baccalaureate (IB) is more than just about knowledge acquisition. It encourages inquiry, problem-solving and the use of different strategies to overcome challenges, preparing students to be future leaders and lifelong learners.

The IB programme offers a holistic and academically rigorous curriculum that leads students to succeed in university education and life beyond school.

Apart from that, for students interested in pursuing higher education abroad, IB has a utilitarian advantage. The majority of universities recognise IB course credits as equivalent to first-year requirements, thereby enabling the students to accelerate their academic pursuit.

The ISD scholarship programme is not just about offering financial support; it also opens up a whole new world of possibilities to meritorious and dedicated students.

The school consists of students and teachers of over 30 nationalities, fostering cross-cultural understanding. Through the partnership of ISD and leading US college Carnegie Mellon University, students can enhance their technological capability through coding, robotics, and computational thinking using LEGO and VEX kits.

The ISD scholarship provides world-class facilities for many talented students to improve physical and sports development as well. Collaborating with the Barcelona Academy, ISD offers FC Barcelona's football methodology to students in the age group of 6 to 18 years.

ISD also offers the IB Bilingual Diploma, in which students are able to study literature in Bangla and other languages such as Mandarin, Korean, or French, developing their cultural empathy.

Take the example of Shaira Samiha, a scholarship awardee who received an ISD scholarship and successfully turned her passion for music into an enriching part of her school life.

Shaira was studying the GCSE curriculum of Cambridge at Chittagong Grammar School, and after hearing about the ISD scholarship from her brother's friend, who was also awarded a scholarship, she applied for the scholarship.

"I have always loved singing, but since arriving at ISD, I discovered the piano, and now, I am completely captivated. And the wonderful thing is, I have been able to perform, which feels amazing," said Shaira.

Although it can become a bit stressful for students at times with all the exams and deadlines looming, it allows students to develop qualities like resilience, time management and decision-making under pressure, shaping individuals as future leaders.

Commenting on that, Shaira said, "Sometimes it gets challenging, with all the tests and deadlines happening at the same time. But on the other hand, it's a good thing. It makes you a lot more capable of taking on things. For me, it's definitely the freedom and the way of learning. ISD education is not just books and tests. After coming here, I have learned to do independent research, which is a better way of learning. I have learned to be more open-minded, and there's freedom to express your thoughts. Also, ISD offers a variety of other things alongside education, like five different sports teams, music, community service, international competitions, and more."

These students have also demonstrated unmatched university placement rates and received remarkable scholarship offers from globally well-known universities. This year, ISD alumni received more than USD 3 million in degree scholarships to US, UK, Canadian, and Australian universities.

ISD has committed to providing opportunities to students of high potential, such as Shaira, both academically and as a leader.

For high-achieving, curious and motivated students, ISD's scholarship is a life-changing opportunity. It's a chance to be part of a school that nurtures the whole person, empowers leadership and unlocks a global future.

Applications for the scholarship programme are open. Students from all backgrounds and across Bangladesh are invited to apply and take the first step towards a future of excellence, growth and global opportunity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.isdbd.org/scholarship-program/