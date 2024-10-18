Five years without a permanent campus

Students struggle for lack of proper classes, facilities

Medical students set to take their MBBS final exams in November are facing mounting frustration as they have been unable to attend their clinical classes properly.

In their final year and a half of studies, these students require hands-on training in medicine, cardiology, pediatrics, surgery, orthopedics, ENT, ophthalmology, anesthesia, and obstetrics under the supervision of doctors in hospital wards, according to both teachers and students.

College faculty stressed that 80 percent of medical education relies on clinical training. Without quality practical experience in hospital wards, students will face significant learning gaps and may fall behind compared to their peers from other medical colleges with better resources.

"We were promised academic support throughout our course, but with graduation approaching, many of those promises remain unmet," said a final-year student, requesting anonymity.

Teachers fear that if the current situation persists, junior students will face similar setbacks, leading to long-term academic losses.

Students also pointed out that Netrakona General Hospital, the affiliated training facility, lacks the necessary doctors, patients, and medical equipment. The hospital, which has no fully operational ICU, CCU, NICU, or testing facilities like CT scans and MRIs, offers limited opportunities for hands-on learning.

Some final-year students, who have been attending "block postings" at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, also expressed disappointment with the limited clinical classes available at their own college. The absence of crucial hospital staff, such as registrars and assistant registrars, further hampers their clinical education.

Established in January 2019 with 50 students, the medical college operates on a temporary campus at Netrakona General Hospital. More than five years later, students still face a shortage of teachers, classrooms, and proper accommodation, which has left them frustrated.

Principal Dr Mohammad Abdul Gani said clinical classes cannot be fully implemented until the college has a fully functioning hospital with the necessary departments.

He said while 59 out of 75 teaching positions have been filled, and an integrated teaching method has been introduced to support students, the current situation remains far from ideal.

A permanent campus site has been selected on 50 acres of land in the Mauje Bali area of Netrakona Sadar, and a Development Project Proposal (DPP) was submitted to the ministry last year, but it has yet to be approved, said Dr Gani.Dr Abu Syed Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, superintendent of Netrakona General Hospital, confirmed the shortage of specialist doctors and key departments.

He said the completion of the new 250-bed hospital, which was scheduled two years ago, has been delayed, further complicating the situation for students.