Oxford International School BizBrainer League Season 1 held

The 'OIS Intra School BizBrainer League Season 1' unfolded as a day filled with enthusiasm, insight, and a spirit of competition, offering the students at Oxford International School a unique platform to showcase their business acumen and learn from the best.

On January 27, 2024, the school held its inaugural business summit, which transformed the campus into a hub of innovative thinking and strategic planning. Over twenty club volunteers supported the event's seamless execution as sixty eager participants joined the summit, forming nine teams. The first round required these teams to research a case study focused on reviving a food-processing company. The teams presented their sustainable and financially viable solutions, demonstrating their problem-solving skills and strategic insight.

Tajdin Hassan, the Chief Business Officer of The Daily Star, inaugurated the event as the Chief Guest, adding prestige and excitement. Special guests included CEO of Oxford International School Mohammad Abu Kayes Jahadi, Principal Dr M Nurun Nabi, Head of Business Development Soummo Supriya, Vice Principal of the Senior Section Farzana Hossain, and Head of Quality Assurance Dipa Biswas, who joined as guests of honor during the opening ceremony, further elevating the event's significance and impact. Their presence served as an inspiration to all participants, underscoring the school's commitment to holistic education and the development of future leaders.

In the intense competition of Round 1, three teams advanced to the final showdown. The second round demanded the participants present an investment pitch to a panel of esteemed entrepreneurs, adding a real-world edge to the competition. After a series of compelling presentations and rigorous deliberations, Team "Fourward Thinkers" clinched the victory, taking home the prize money.