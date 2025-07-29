PKSF to provide free skills training to 12,000 low-income youth

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the Ministry of Finance and national programme director of the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP), poses for group photographs after inaugurating PKSF’s part of the PKSF-SICIP project at the PKSF Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka recently. Photo: PKSF

The Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) has launched its part of the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP), aiming to transform underprivileged and marginalised communities into skilled manpower and ensure their sustainable employment through modern, industry-oriented technical training.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the Ministry of Finance and national programme director of SICIP, attended the project's launching ceremony as chief guest at the PKSF Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon recently, according to a press release.

He praised PKSF's contributions to skill development, stating, "Following the successful training of 12,000 youth under the PKSF-SICIP project, the government will extend further support to PKSF."

"There is a strong demand for skilled workers abroad. In this context, PKSF and its partner organisations can make an effective contribution to the government's efforts to develop a skilled labour force," he added.

Under the regular training component of this three-year project, 12,000 young people across the country will receive training free of charge. Of them, 30 percent will be women. Priority will also be given to youth from low-income families and marginalised regions within the remaining 70 percent.

Participants will receive training in 12 different trades and business areas. The project will cover their accommodation and meal expenses. In addition, after successful completion of the training, necessary support will be provided for both self-employment and wage-based employment aligned with the skills acquired.

Commenting on the initiative, Zakir Ahmed Khan, chairman of PKSF, remarked that Bangladesh's current demographic advantage will not last indefinitely. "To capitalise on this dividend, there is no alternative to developing a skilled workforce," he said.

"To that end, the SICIP-PKSF project will complement various government initiatives aimed at workforce development," he added.

The state-owned development organisation also signed agreements with partner training institutions under the project, which is supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Previously, PKSF successfully trained a total of 38,633 individuals under the SEIP project, the predecessor to the SICIP-PKSF initiative.

Among others, Mohammed Walid Hossain, additional secretary and executive programme director of SICIP; Md Fazlul Kader, managing director of PKSF; Mohammad Jashim Uddin, additional managing director; and Md Ziauddin Iqbal, senior general manager; were also present.