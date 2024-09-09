Abdul Halim appointed as House Building Finance Corporation chairman

Former cabinet secretary ASM Abdul Halim has been appointed as a director and the chairman of the Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, effective from today.

The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance issued a notification regarding the appointment for the next three years.

Halim previously served as one of the directors of the corporation during the 1999-2000 period, according to a press release.

As a former East Pakistan Civil Service officer, Halim served as an efficient administrator at the field level as sub-divisional and deputy commissioner and divisional commissioner.

After serving as the secretary of the ministry of jute and agriculture, he lastly served as the cabinet secretary.

He also served in the former Anti-Corruption Bureau and various organisations and corporations.

Halim earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the faculty of commerce at the University of Dhaka and did another degree in development studies from the University of Birmingham, England.