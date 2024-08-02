Stocks end week with a jump

Bangladesh's stock market ended higher yesterday due to a rise in confidence among investors as normalcy was returning following the students' quota reform movement and the subsequent unrest.

The DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), soared 1.01 percent compared to the previous day to hit 5,333.94, marking its gaining momentum for the second consecutive day.

Similarly, the DSES index of Shariah-compliant companies grew 0.99 percent to 1,165.38, while the DS30 index of blue-chip firms climbed 0.78 percent to 1,900.85.

A Dhaka-based investor said investors are getting their confidence back as the market is gradually improving.

The market's average turnover increased 45.85 percent to Tk 47.9 crore compared to the previous day's trading session.

Techno Drug topped the turnover list with a rise of 9.86 percent followed by Agni Systems (3.31 percent), Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa (5.51 percent) and Heidelberg Materials Bangladesh (3.01 percent).

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart and accounted for 23.98 percent of the day's total market turnover.

The market's turnover of block trades, meaning high-volume security transactions that are privately negotiated and executed outside the open market for that security, stood at Tk 26.9 crore, representing 4.9 percent of the overall market.

Techno Drugs was the most traded share with a turnover worth Tk 52.4 crore.

Market capitalisation increased for travel and leisure, paper and printing and financial institutions scrips, according to the daily market update by Shanta Securities.

All the large-cap sectors posted a positive performance yesterday, according to the BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage.

Non-bank financial institutions sector (NBFIs) posted the highest gain of 2.60 percent followed by engineering (1.32 percent), and pharmaceuticals (0.88 percent).

Food & allied (0.54 percent), telecommunication (0.34 percent), fuel & power (0.28 percent), and bank (0.03 percent) that fared well.

Chittagong Stock Exchange also saw the rising trend yesterday. The CSE's main index, the CASPI, fell 26 points, or 0.17 percent, to 15,119.