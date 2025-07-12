Second round of tariff talks with US ends

The second round of tariff negotiations with the US ended today in Washington DC, with officials expecting a cut in the 35 percent tariff plan that the Trump administration announced earlier for imports from Bangladesh.

The discussion so far has been friendly, and Bangladesh can expect a positive outcome from the negotiation, said an official familiar with the negotiation.

Both Bangladesh and USTR agreed on most of the issues during the three-day negotiations that began on July 9, following the announcement of a 35 percent tariff on US imports from Bangladesh. The new level is expected to be in effect from August 1, this year.

"We are expecting a positive decision from the Trump administration," the official said.

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin met with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer at his office on Thursday at 11 am Washington DC time, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser (CA) office.

The two dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest with particular focus on Bangladesh-US trade, commerce, and the ongoing tariff negotiations.

Both sides reiterated their commitments to work together for shared benefits.