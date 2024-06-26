Saif Powertec, AD Ports Group team up for development for ports, container depots, logistics facilities

The two will work jointly in Chattogram, Mongla, Dhaka

Bangladesh's leading logistics provider Saif Powertec has teamed up with UAE-based AD Ports Group, a global leader in facilitating trade and logistics, for the development of ports, container depots and logistics facilities in Chattogram, Mongla and Dhaka.

The two would establish a joint working group to share expertise, studies, strategies, technical assistance and implement joint activities, according to a press release issued by AD Ports Group.

AD Ports Group Managing Director and CEO Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi and Saif Powertec Managing Director Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard at a programme at Abu Dhabi in the UAE today.

This is for the first time a Bangladeshi company has signed an MoU with one of the global leading logistics firms, which would help in attracting a huge amount of foreign investment for the country's port and logistics development, Saif Powertec's managing director told The Daily Star.

"This cooperation highlights our ongoing commitment to unlocking fresh opportunities globally," AD Ports managing director said at the programme.

"Working alongside Saif Powertec Ltd will provide a greater platform for us to offer our world-class services and experience on various projects in Bangladesh."

"The signing of this MoU further enhances the Group's presence in Bangladesh and South Asia as we continue to grow and develop the close relationships we have built over the years in line with the vision of our wise leadership," he said.

In September, 2022, Saif Powertec signed a charter agreement with AD Ports Group's SAFEEN Feeders to run three container feeder vessels on the Bangladesh-UAE and other international routes.