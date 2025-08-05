Jobs are changing, skills aren’t

Job growth in Bangladesh is facing a serious threat, not from war or inflation, but from our failure to prepare the workforce for a world increasingly being shaped by artificial intelligence (AI). As automation and generative AI rapidly transform global employment, we continue to teach outdated skills that no longer match market demands.

Over the past year, many industries, from design to customer service, have replaced large segments of their workforce with AI tools. A recent report by The Daily Star revealed that several business process outsourcing firms in Bangladesh have cut junior staff by more than 80 percent after adopting AI. Yet across hundreds of Technical Training Centres (TTCs), government training still centers on software like Photoshop, despite the shrinking relevance of such roles.

Even more alarming is that these outdated courses are delivered through multi-billion-dollar projects. The country's four flagship training programs—EARN, SICIP, ASSET, and PARTNER—together account for more than $2 billion (Tk 20,000 crore). With a target of 500,000 trainees, the government is spending nearly $4,000 (Tk 468,000) per person. Yet most courses still fall under vague ICT categories, with little focus on AI tools, freelancing platforms, or digital entrepreneurship

This is not just a missed opportunity, it's a misallocation of public funds. When investments of this scale fail to equip young people for today's economy, they don't just hold us back. They risk training workers for jobs that no longer exist.

Rabiya Khatun, a trainee at TTC Gaibandha, voiced her frustration: "We're learning tools my younger brother already knows from YouTube. What job will this help me get?" Her concern is shared by many who see little connection between their training and real employment opportunities.

The Technical Education Department alone receives more than Tk 4,000 crore annually. But the output, in terms of employability, digital fluency, or entrepreneurship, is underwhelming. Hundreds of TTCs are stuck in legacy training while the rest of the world moves forward. Countries like India, Vietnam, and Indonesia have introduced AI literacy programmes, micro-credentials, and industry partnerships. In contrast, Bangladesh hasn't meaningfully updated its curricula in years.

The problem runs deeper than outdated content. At the heart of this inertia is the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA). As of July 25, 2025, the NSDA website still lists deceased members, ousted politicians, and even fugitives on its industrial councils. This reflects deep institutional stagnation. While many junior officials are capable and motivated, they have little influence. A specialized agency like NSDA must be led by experts in digital transformation, not bureaucrats marking time.

Globally, AI is no longer just a technical issue, it is central to economic strategy. While governments are racing to lead in AI governance, Bangladesh remains passive. But pretending AI isn't here won't slow its impact. It will only widen the country's skills gap and deepen youth unemployment.

If Bangladesh truly aims to become a "New Bangladesh," we must act now. That means redesigning skills training around AI-readiness, modernising TTC curricula, giving voice to digital practitioners, and reforming the very institutions responsible for workforce development.

This is not about chasing trends. It's about survival. As the world keeps moving forward, we cannot afford to keep preparing people for the past.

The writer is coordinator of Ella Alliance and founder of Ella Pad.