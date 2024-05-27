‘Full automation a must now for better customs management’

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam says at a workshop

Full automation and proper implementation of the customs laws are a must now to simplify customs management, said Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).

The customs management should be fully automated as trade gets disrupted due to various complications related to declaration, customs and harmonised system (HS) code, he said.

No matter how beautiful the law is, if it is not properly implemented, it will not be beneficial, the FBCCI chief said.

If the act is implemented with necessary amendments, businesses, trade and economy will be dynamic, he said.

Alam made the comments at a workshop at the FBCCI office in Dhaka on May 26 jointly organised by the FBCCI and the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Necessary amendments will be made in the customs act considering the logical proposals of the business community, said Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the NBR.