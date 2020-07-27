 First Indian container train reaches Bangladesh | The Daily Star
12:07 AM, July 27, 2020 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:17 AM, July 27, 2020

First Indian container train reaches Bangladesh

The first container train from India via Benapole-Petrapole rail link today reached Bangladesh opening up opportunity for bilateral trade via rail routes between the two neighbouring nations.

It was carrying FMCG cargo and fabrics loaded in 50 containers and was flagged off from the Container Corporation of India Ltd terminal at Majerhat, Kolkata, from which it reached Benapole station.

"It is expected that this initiative will substantially boost business and trade between the two countries," an Indian High Commission press release said.

Noting the current disruption of supply chain due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release said government agencies of both the countries will utilise the railway as a viable option for bilateral trades.

The Container Train Service is an additional service which is going to transport cargo by rail other than the traditional Freight Trains Service and the recently introduced Parcel Train Service.

It will be a permanent service connecting the nominated Inland Container Depots and Terminals of Container Corporation of India and various stations in Bangladesh Railway's system, said the release.

Container Corporation of India and the Bangladesh Container Company had signed a MoU to start the service during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in April 2017.

A trial run of the first container train from Kolkata to Bangabandhu Setu West station (BBW) was successfully conducted on April 3, 2018.

 

