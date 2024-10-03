Ctg Chamber’s administrator gets 90-day tenure extension

The administrator will remain effective until January 7 next year

The government has extended the tenure of the administrator appointed to the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) by 90 days.

On September 9, the Trade Organisation Wing of the commerce ministry appointed Chattogram's Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Muhammad Anowar Pasha as the administrator of the Chittagong Chamber.

The appointment was made after the resignation of the existing CCCI president and all 23 executive board directors.

In the initial appointment order, the ministry instructed the administrator to conduct a fair and neutral election for the port city chamber's board within 120 days and then hand over control to the newly elected committee.

Senior Assistant Secretary Amit Deb Nath mentioned in an order on Tuesday that the administrator's tenure was extended by 90 days, effective until January 7, 2025, as the initial term neared its end.

According to a CCCI press release, the administrator had sought for the extension to prepare a flawless voter list, complete the ongoing membership renewal process and include new members for holding a fair election.