Chinese firm to invest $109m in Bepza EZ

Alpen Banyan Garments BD Company, a Chinese company, will invest $108.99 million to set up a woven and knit garment factory inside Bepza Economic Zone in Mirsharai of Chattogram.

This is the biggest investment proposal that the 1,138.55-acre zone received from a single company for establishing a factory, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) said in a statement.

The factory will be established on 90,000 square metres of land and it targets to annually produce 43 million pieces of woven and knit garments.

The company will create employment opportunities for 11,995 Bangladeshi nationals, said Bepza.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member for investment promotion at Bepza, and Li Tianning, director of Alpen Banyan Garments BD Company, signed an agreement in this regard at Bepza Complex in Dhaka yesterday.

Maj Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza, thanked Alpen Banyan for choosing Bepza Economic Zone as its investment destination.

Rahman welcomed investments for Bepza Economic Zone from readymade garments and textile sector and encouraged businesses to invest more in diversified sectors like automobile, electronics and electrical and information technology products.

Investors from home and abroad shared positive responses over Bepza Economic Zone, the largest venture of Bepza, he said.

So far, some 29 companies have signed agreements to invest $688 million in Bepza Economic Zone.

In addition to readymade garments and textiles, these companies are scheduled to produce diversified products such as footwear and footwear accessories, tents and camping equipment, hair care products and accessories, lubricating oil and disposable cutlery.

Three companies have already started running commercial production inside Bepza Economic Zone while three more are expected to make their first export by this year.