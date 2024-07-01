Business
AFP, Beijing
Mon Jul 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Business

China factory activity contracts for second month

AFP, Beijing
Mon Jul 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 12:00 AM

Factory activity in China shrank for a second straight month in June, data showed Sunday, underscoring the country's shaky economic recovery ahead of a key political gathering expected to focus on deepening reform.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) -- a key measure of factory output -- registered at 49.5 in June, identical to May's figure, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The latest official index was in line with a Bloomberg forecast based on a survey of economists.

A PMI figure below 50 indicates a decline activity, while anything above indicates an expansion.

Policymakers are due to convene in the capital Beijing in mid-July for a highly anticipated political gathering expected to focus on economic recovery.

Contraction in the manufacturing sector is a worrying sign for the world's second-largest economy, which has struggled to regain momentum since late 2022, when Beijing scrapped tough pandemic policies that had weighed heavily on growth.

China's non-manufacturing PMI -- which takes activity in the services sector into account -- expanded in June at 50.5, the NBS also said Sunday.

But despite the growth, that figure represented a drop from the 51.1 notched the previous month and was also lower than the 51.0 forecast by Bloomberg's survey.

NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe cautioned in a statement Sunday that while the country had "maintained overall expansion" in June, "the foundation for continuing recovery and improvement still must be consolidated".

Among the hurdles policymakers face are a prolonged debt crisis in the once-roaring property sector, sluggish consumption and high unemployment -- particularly among youth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Friday that officials were eyeing "major" reforms that would "form a more market-oriented, legal and international business environment".

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

দুর্নীতির দায়ে বাধ্যতামূলক অবসরে পাঠানো হলো সহকারী পুলিশ সুপারকে

স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের জননিরাপত্তা বিভাগ থেকে জারি করা প্রজ্ঞাপনে এই তথ্য জানানো হয়েছে।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

সোমবার থেকে বাড়ছে না মেট্রোরেলের ভাড়া

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification