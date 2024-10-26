Business
Star Business Report
Sat Oct 26, 2024 12:30 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 12:36 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Berger Paints posts Tk 56 crore in profit in Q2

Its profit grew 21% compared to last year 
Star Business Report
Sat Oct 26, 2024 12:30 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 12:36 PM
Berger may take dollar loan from parent entity

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd reported a Tk 56.59 crore profit for the July-September quarter of its current financial year. 

This was a 21 percent year-on-year increase in profit for the multinational company. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Berger's earnings per share rose to Tk 12.20, up from Tk 10.12 in the same period last year, according to its financial statements released by the end of last week. 

The multinational paint manufacturer also posted a profit of Tk 152.76 crore during April-September.

Despite the profit surge, Berger's net operating cash flow per share turned negative, at Tk 28.27. 

Berger Paints, a leading paint maker, established its factory in Chattogram under Jenson & Nicholson (Bangladesh) Ltd by 1970, it was later rebranded as Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd on January 1, 1980, as per its website.

Related topic:
Berger
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Berger's profit declines

Berger posts 16% decline in profit

1y ago
Berger's profit declines

Berger Bangladesh to raise Tk 375 crore through rights shares to build factory

9m ago
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

‘ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধ চায়, কিন্তু ইরানের সঙ্গে বড় যুদ্ধের জন্য প্রস্তুত নয়’

‘প্রথম হামলাগুলোতে হয়তো বিমান প্রতিরক্ষা ব্যবস্থা পরীক্ষা করা হয়েছে, যাতে তার ওপর ভিত্তি করে পরবর্তীতে আরও শক্তিশালী হামলা চালানো যায়।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সরকারি চাকরি

সরকারি চাকরিতে প্রবেশে বয়সসীমা ৩২ ‘ভালো’, তিনবার পরীক্ষার সুযোগ ‘চমৎকার’ সিদ্ধান্ত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে