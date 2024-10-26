Berger Paints posts Tk 56 crore in profit in Q2

Its profit grew 21% compared to last year

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd reported a Tk 56.59 crore profit for the July-September quarter of its current financial year.

This was a 21 percent year-on-year increase in profit for the multinational company.

Berger's earnings per share rose to Tk 12.20, up from Tk 10.12 in the same period last year, according to its financial statements released by the end of last week.

The multinational paint manufacturer also posted a profit of Tk 152.76 crore during April-September.

Despite the profit surge, Berger's net operating cash flow per share turned negative, at Tk 28.27.

Berger Paints, a leading paint maker, established its factory in Chattogram under Jenson & Nicholson (Bangladesh) Ltd by 1970, it was later rebranded as Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd on January 1, 1980, as per its website.