BASIS president resigns alleging ‘threats to family’

The resignation follows multiple cases filed against leaders in the ICT industry

Russell T. Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), resigned today, citing safety concerns for himself and his family.

The resignation follows multiple cases filed against leaders in the ICT industry, including Ahmed, in connection with the mass movement of July and August.

Some industry insiders said the cases, involving ICT professionals, are politically motivated and are filed to force the current BASIS leadership to quit.

Syed Almas Kabir, a former BASIS president, was recently arrested in one such case. He was granted bail the same day, having sought it because he was abroad at the time of the alleged incident.

Ahmed was re-elected as BASIS president for the 2024–26 term in an election held in May 2024.

In his resignation letter, Ahmed said that recent events, including 'unfounded accusations on social media and direct threats against him and his children,' prompted him to quit.

"Given this alarming situation, I have no choice but to resign for personal reasons," said Ahmed in the letter.

He also expressed disappointment with internal conflicts within BASIS, which he believes are undermining the integrity of the ICT industry.

Sources said more members of the BASIS executive committee may resign.