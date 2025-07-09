Bangladesh retains 2nd spot in global apparel exports

Bangladesh maintained its position as the world's second‑largest apparel exporter in 2024, behind only China, according to World Trade Organization (WTO) data.

The nation exported garments worth $38.48 billion last year, marking a slight increase of 0.21 percent year‑on‑year. This export value represented 6.90 percent of the total global market, which stood at $557.50 billion in 2024. A year earlier, Bangladesh's market share in apparel was 7.38 percent.

The WTO data shows that China remained the largest apparel exporter in 2024, capturing 29.64 percent of the total market. It exported apparel items valued at $165.24 billion, a 0.30 percent year‑on‑year increase. However, China's market share declined, as had happened in the case of Bangladesh. Its share in garment exports was 31.64 percent in 2023.

Vietnam registered higher export growth than both China and Bangladesh, even though it was the third‑largest garment exporter in 2024. It exported garment items worth $33.94 billion, an increase of 9.34 percent year‑on‑year, the data showed. Vietnam's apparel export share rose to 6.09 percent in 2024 from 5.96 percent a year earlier.

Turkey secured the fourth position, followed by India, Cambodia, and Pakistan. Indonesia was the eighth‑largest garment exporter, while the US secured the ninth position, according to WTO data.

Anwar‑Ul‑Alam Chowdhury, former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said export growth had been good so far. But growth may turn unsustainable for Bangladesh due to a recent hike in US tariffs from around 16 percent to 35 percent, he said.

"The country's business environment also needs significant improvements to attract new investment and enable existing factories to continue production for higher export earnings," he added.

The supply of energy, such as gas and electricity, needs to be improved so that factories can run at full capacity, which in turn boosts efficiency and enhances competitiveness in the global value chain, Chowdhury said.

"The government should provide more incentives to the garment sector so that it can become more competitive globally," he said.

"Other countries, such as China, India, and Vietnam, have been performing well as their governments support their industries," he added.

Chowdhury also said Bangladesh should appoint strong lobbyists to influence US tariff policy.

Local exporters have been investing in garments made from man‑made fibres (MMF) to obtain better prices from international clothing retailers and brands, they said.

"If Bangladesh can export more value‑added, high‑end garment items, it can obtain better prices alongside a bigger market share," they added.

They noted that the market shares of both Bangladesh and China have been shrinking gradually, while those of Vietnam and India have been increasing in recent years.

"The Indian government provides various incentives for exports, while Vietnam has attracted substantial Chinese investment in its garment sector," exporters said.

"This has led to increases in their exports to prime markets such as the European Union and the US," they added.

"Market diversification is also needed to sustain export growth," they said.