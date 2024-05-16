Bangladesh approves Tk 2.65 lakh crore ADP for FY25

Business
Star Business Report 
Thu May 16, 2024 02:21 PM
Last update on: Thu May 16, 2024 02:27 PM

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council

The government has approved the Annual Development Programme of Tk 2.65 lakh crore for fiscal 2024-25. 

The decision was made in a meeting at the National Economic Council in Dhaka today, presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In addition to the government's ADP, an allocation of Tk 13,288 crore for autonomous organisations and corporations has also been approved, the planning ministry said in a statement. 

As in previous years, the ADP was formulated considering foreign financing and the overall economic situation of the country. 

Considering the state of the global economy, the government has prioritised food security, agriculture, agricultural industry, electricity, labour skills, and poverty reduction.

